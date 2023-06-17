Father’s Day 2023: Mohit Malik recalls he was in Cape Town when son Ekbir took his first step, calls it a ‘painful moment’ for not being there to see it

Actor couple Mohit Malik and Addite Malik became parents to baby boy Ekbir in April 2021 and they are quite active posting adorable pictures and videos of their munchkin on social media. While Ekbir is still quite young, Malik wishes to have a Father’s Day ritual with him, where they create special memories to look back at. “He loves to go to the beach and mountains. I’d plan trips every year on the mountains to spend time with him. And, this year’s plans would be going to a resort near Mumbai with the whole family for a picnic, and playing cricket with him.” Mohit Malik on Father’s Day

When it comes to balancing his daddy duties with work, the 39-year-old admits a lot has changed after Ekbir came in his life. “Now I try and get home on time, and make it a point that I give time to my family. Ekbir is still very young and this is the most important phase. After his birth, I resumed work slowly and steadily, and now I’m taking things easily. I’ve become more selective in choosing work,” says Malik, revealing that he even rejected a show because he was asked to be stationed outside Mumbai for sometime.

“I can’t do that [live somewhere for shoot]. I don’t want to do that. It was a great role and it’s rare to find such opportunities , but I can’t leave my son and live somewhere else for six months. Even now, whenever there’s an outstationed shoot, I got for a week, come back home, spend two days with Ekbir and then go back again,” Malik tells us, recounting that he was in Cape Town when his son took his first step.

“I saw it in videos and this is something I have never shared with anyone. I was not there to watch it in front of my eyes. It was a very painful moment for me. I was home sick,” ends Malik.