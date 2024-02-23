Mohit Malik on his TV show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air: I feel bad and hurt, but it’s the channel’s call

In a bittersweet announcement, actor Mohit Malik shared a post on his Instagram handle about the impending conclusion of his beloved show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, slated to go off air on March 11. Despite the show’s loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim, the decision to end its run rests solely with the channel, leaving Malik and his co-stars with mixed emotions. “It’s a very sad feeling because it is loved by so many people, we were receiving so much love. The decision has been taken by the channel and it’s not in my hands, I am just an actor,” he expresses, adding, “I am getting so many messages from fans asking me, ‘Why, why?’ but I don’t have any answer. Just being honest that I did my best and the whole crew worked really hard, I don’t know why this has to happen. All I can do is just accept it because I don’t have any control over this. It was the channel’s call to do this. They want more TRPs, they have higher expectations and parameters, maybe it wasn’t matching that.” mohit malik on baatein kuch ankahee si

Reflecting on the show’s unique appeal, Malik emphasises its departure from conventional narratives. “The show had a lot of metal in it and I was really proud of it. It wasn’t regressive like other shows and had a different story. It was a blend of classy and massy. I would have said on my own if it wasn’t working. You get to know when the story is not that great, you are not enjoying the work or receiving the love, you feel that the show should go off air, I am like that. However, I feel sad because this one was working. It was doing so well, it definitely hurts,” the 40-year-old shares.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At the end of the day, TRP is what matters. “We really have to understand that TRPs are all about the masses. We think that we know, but nobody actually knows what they like and think. But everybody has pressure on their heads, including the producers. At the end of the day, TRP matters,” Malik quips.

Looking ahead, the actor remains optimistic about his future endeavors, including the upcoming season of his OTT project Chammak and his Bollywood debut film release. “TV is something which I will never quit. But right now, I don’t really know what I’m gonna do. I do have Chammak season 2 and a Bollywood film that will release this year, I will just take life as it flows right now. I’ll spend time with my family. If something really good comes on television, then I’ll maybe take it up,” he ends.