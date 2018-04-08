Mohit Malik stressed on variety: He’s played positive and negative roles, and done reality shows too

Having been a part of TV shows such as Miilee, Dill Mill Gayye, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Doli Armaano Ki, and the dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, actor Mohit Malik has come a long way. The actor has completed more than a decade in the television industry, and is still going strong. But he didn’t have an easy start — the show that first brought him to Mumbai never saw the light of day.

“My journey so far has been a learning process in many ways. There have been lots of ups and downs. In fact, my career started with a show that never took off. It was called Kahan Hoon Main, and that was the reason I came to Mumbai. I had even shot for it,” says the actor, who is originally from Delhi. “Then Miilee happened, and on that show, I met my wife Addite (Shirwaikar, actor). So, it was after this show that things started falling in place.”

Talking of the shows he has done so far, Mohit says that each one of them has helped him grow on both the individual and professional fronts. Asked about the one show that he thinks gave him the most popularity, Mohit says, “All of them have been interesting, but if I have to name one, it’s Doli Armaano Ki. People loved the character (of Samrat Singh Rathore) despite it being negative, and that quite surprised me. I think people liked his humorous side in a grey character.”

Unlike many who fear that working on the same medium for so long can harm an actor’s career or get them typecast, Mohit shares that he never had such apprehensions. “Agar aapko kaam aata hain to aap kabhi typecast nahi honge (if you know your work, you’d never get typecast). There’s so much to do on TV, and you can play [so many] different characters. If you have the talent, you can also portray romantic characters differently. In my career, I’ve done all that — and when I thought I had played too many positive roles, I decided to play a negative character,” says Mohit. “To try something new, I also did two reality shows. As an actor, I want the audience to see me doing a variety of roles.”

