Azaad trailer: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani get caught in mishmash story of a horse

Trailer out

The week started with the film's makers launching the trailer on social media. The clip focuses on the majestic horse, showcasing its loyalty to Ajay Devgn's character, a dacoit (baaghi/rebel) in the film.

As the narrative unfolds, Aaman Devgn's character is introduced, looking up to Ajay Devgn's character as a role model and eventually joining him on his journey. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani is set to play a character hailing from a royal family, adding another layer of complexity to the story.

The trailer is an amalgamation of dance, drama, action, and emotions, but it raises more questions than answers.

Despite its energetic pace, the trailer lacks a clear focus, leaving viewers wondering what the actual story is that the filmmakers aim to convey.

Is it the heartwarming bond between a horse and Aaman's character? Or perhaps a romantic tale between a girl, played by Rasha, and a boy from a humble background, referred to as a 'stable boy’? Alternatively, is the film's central theme the fight against the British Raj? Or the exploitative nature of the zamindari system? Or rebellion of people who challenged the status quo and became 'baaghi'?

The film also features Diana Penty, who will be essaying the role of Ajay’s love interest. However, she makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. It features Mohit Malik.

Azaad team ecstatic

Raveena’s daughter Rasha is entering Bollywood with the film. She said, “Azaad is very special to me as it's my first project. I can't be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in for me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether”.

To this, Aaman added, “A big thank you to Abhishek sir for trusting me with this role. It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the film.”

For Abhishek, Azaad has been a long-held vision that has finally come to life. “The film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections, and I firmly believe its universal themes will strike a chord with audiences of all ages. Our talented cast, led by the incomparable Ajay Devgn, has poured their hearts and souls into their performances, and the fresh perspectives brought by Aaman and Rasha have infused the story with a vibrant energy,” he shared.

About the film

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad promises a story about the bond between humans and animals, with a focus on love, loyalty, and courage. Set in pre-Independence India, the film is about 19-year-old Govind and a remarkable horse, with themes of dacoit and zamindari system. The film is set to be released on the big screen on January 17.