Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya to Veer Pahariya, Harnaaz Sandhu: Bollywood debuts to look forward to in 2025

As the new year begins, here are some of the new talents that will be adding freshness to the big screen this year with their Bollywood debuts: Bollywood debuts 2025

Aaman Devgan

Actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan is set to enter the acting world with this month’s release Azaad. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, launches Aaman in a story following 19-year-old Govind and a remarkable horse against the backdrop of 1920s British-occupied India.

Rasha Thadani

Actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani stars opposite Aaman in their debut film Azaad. The actor was rumoured to be starring opposite actor Ram Charan in RC16, but no official announcement has been made yet.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Already a paparazzi favourite, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up for his acting debut. While not yet officially announced, he is reportedly entering films with a patriotic film titled Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ibrahim is also rumoured to have signed a few more films already, including one with Khushi Kapoor.

Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, is making his debut in Skyforce. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Ansh Duggal

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai had announced the launch of two new faces under his production in 2023, and one of them is Ansh Duggal. Previosuly seen in music video of Nayan Ne with Dhvani Bhanushali, he makes his Bollywood debut with Nakhrewaalii.

Pragati Srivastava

Playing the female lead in Nakhrewaalii, Pragati Srivastava is the other debutante being launched by Aanand L Rai. The first poster of the film featuring her and Ansh has created buzz online.

Sonam Bajwa

A Punjabi star, Sonam Bajwa has appeared in special songs in Hindi films before—Sip Sip 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D and Naah Goriye from An Action Hero. But now, she is making her acting debut with not just one, but two films in pipeline—Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu has done two Punjabi films before but now she will be entering Bollywood with the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4. The official announcement of the same was recently done by the makers.

Ahaan Panday

While not officially announced, Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut has been in the pipeline for a while. The cousin of actor Ananya Panday, Ahaan will reportedly be entering films with a Mohit Suri directed love story.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut project Bedhadak was announced but later shelved. However, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor now has two projects in the pipeline. She makes her pan-India debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha, and her Hindi film debut alongside actor Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan.

Aaishvary Thackeray

Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray, is set to make his Bollywood debut soon but the project hasn’t been announced yet. He has previously worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

Aman Indra Kumar

Son of filmmaker Indra Kumar, Aman Indra Kumar is making his acting debut in Tera Yaar Hoon Main opposite actor Akanksha Sharma. The muhurat shot of his film, directed by Milap Zaveri, was attended by stalwarts like Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn.