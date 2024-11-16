Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are on a vacation together? Rumoured couple posts pics from same spots in Maldives

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, are currently holidaying in the Maldives. Both of them took to their Instagram accounts and posted photos from the island nation. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Ibrahim and Palak have shared pictures clicked at the same location. (Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan warmly hugs rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari at Diwali bash; fans say, ‘They are made for each other’) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari shared pictures on Instagram from Maldives.

Ibrahim shares pics from Maldives

In his post, Ibrahim shared pictures of himself posing in a yacht, enjoying a swim, having meals, and going out for dinner. In one photo, he posed for the camera as he sat at a table by the beach. He was seen in a white shirt.

Next to his stay, Ibrahim's swimming pool is seen near a stretch of rocks in the ocean. He is seen in neon green shorts. Ibrahim didn't caption the post, but added a sun with a face and new moon emojis.

Palak too posted a clip from Maldives

Palak shared a long video from her Maldives vacation. In it, she was seen enjoying a tour on the yacht, taking walks, having breakfast in the swimming pool and having dinner in a romantic setting. Fans noticed that the swimming pool was at the same spot where Ibrahim posted photos.

The dinner table was also similar to the one which Ibrahim showed in his pictures. Palak also shared several of her selfies. She also added Sabrina Carpenter's Bed Chem as the background music. Palak posted the clip with the caption, "A vacation girl (smiling face with hearts emojis)." However, Palak turned off the comments section.

Fans react to Ibrahim's post

Reacting to Ibrahim's post, a fan said, "So many places and spots exactly similar to the video shared by Palak." A person wrote, "Same swimming pool, same yacht, same dinner table. They aren’t even trying to hide it." "It is confirmed that you are dating Palak," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Ibrahim and Palak are confirming their relationship with photos."

About Ibrahim and Palak

Ibrahim and Palak recently met at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party, where he warmly greeted him with a hug. Rumours of Palak and Ibrahim's relationship started after a movie premiere in 2022 when Palak was spotted with Ibrahim and his friends. She hid her face while sitting in Ibrahim's car. Since then, the duo has often been spotted together.

A source earlier told Hindustan Times, “They are starting their careers at the moment. While Palak has already made her debut, Ibrahim is working on his debut project at the moment. People have a lot of expectations from them."