Ibrahim Ali Khan warmly hugs rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari at Diwali bash; fans say, ‘They are made for each other’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari met at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan asked Saif Ali Khan how seriously he should take his relationship. Here's what dad advised him) Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen together at a party.

Palak meets Ibrahim at Diwali bash, gets a hug

In a clip, posted by a paparazzo on Instagram on Sunday, Ibrahim was seen walking towards the paparazzi at the party venue and posing for them. He also folded his hands and flashed the thumbs up sign before walking away. Ibrahim wore a black velvet jacket and pants.

In another clip, Palak Tiwari was seen getting out of her car and walking towards Ibrahim, who stood inside a building talking with actor-couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. As she entered the building, Ibrahim extended his hand and greeted her with a side hug. All of them spoke with each other.

Fans react to their relationship

The video ended with Palak hugging Tamannaah and Ibrahim hugging Vijay. For the outing, Palak wore a brown top, denims and heels. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Both are cute and they look cute together." "I ship this couple so much. They look as if they are made for each other," wrote a person. "Both look perfect together. Match made in heaven," said an Instagram user.

About Palak and Ibrahim's relationship

The rumours of Palak and Ibrahim's relationship started after a movie premiere in 2022 when Palak was spotted with Ibrahim and his friends. She hid her face while sitting in Ibrahim's car. Since then, the duo has often been spotted together. A source told Hindustan Times, “They are starting their careers at the moment. While Palak has already made her debut, Ibrahim is working on his debut project at the moment. People have a lot of expectations from them."

"And that is the reason they don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space, and they are working really hard to keep their affair a secret. Their families know about their relationship and are happy for them. But they also understand why they want to keep the relationship out of the public eye, and are supporting them for that,” they added.

About Palak and Ibrahim's career

Palak made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2022. She will next be seen in the horror-drama Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Ibrahim will mark his debut in acting with Karan Johar's Sarzameen. It is directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, and also stars Kajol.