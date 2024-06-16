Sonam Bajwa on rising production cost: I often do my own makeup, styling on set

Amid ongoing financial scrutiny in Hindi film industry with producers, including Karan Johar, discussing escalating production costs and scrutinising star entourages, Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa says she prefers to travel with minimal teams to avoid unnecessary expenses for her producers. The 34-year-old, one of Punjabi film industry’s highest-paid female actors, tells HTCity that having large or small teams is a “very individual choice” and a “very individual opinion”. Sonam Bajwa plays the role of a Haryanvi girl in her latest film Kudi Haryane Val Di.

“I anyway don’t like being crowded by people at all times. I want minimum people to stay around me. So many times it has happened that I have done my own make-up. I am my own stylist at least 99 per cent of the time,” says the star of movies like Carry on Jatta, Puaada and Manje Bistre, and the recent one Kudi Haryane Val Di.

Bajwa says it is important to not be a burden for the producer and think from an empathetic point of view. “I feel as a responsible actor, if you can help the producer reduce the cost of anything, you must do that,” the star of films like Bala (2019) and Street Dancer 3D (2020) says. She continues, “I always tell my team, if I become a producer and if there is wastage, I will feel very bad. So all of us have to conduct ourselves thinking the film is ours too. Aisa nahi hona chahiye ki khana waste ho raha hai, ya kuch use nahi ho raha. Nothing should be there for show-off and if there is something I can do, I do that.”

On a separate note, when asked about the intense paparazzi culture in Mumbai, Bajwa, who frequently travels to maximum city for work commitments says while she finds it daunting to be followed by cameramen on various occasions, she realises they are just doing their job.

In a light-hearted manner she says: “Iske liye mujhe bhi theek thak kapde pehen ke jana padta hai Mumbai, otherwise toh main pyjame mein jaau, araam se flight me comfortable hoke.” O a more serious note, she adds, “Iss cheez ko bhi log consume kar rahe hai, iss cheez ki bhi demand hai waha pe. Warna itni garmi mein sara din waha baithna asaan nahi hai. Logo ko bahar they wait.”