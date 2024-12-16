Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya dance together in BTS video, fans speculate ‘Jahnvi and Sara will be jethani-devrani’

Sara Ali Khan and rumoured ex Veer Pahariya recently stirred up excitement among fans when a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their upcoming movie Sky Force went viral. The video, which was shared online, shows the two stars dancing together to a lively Garhwali song in front of a Buddhist temple. In the clip, Sara looks stunning in a white saree with floral details, while Veer is seen sporting a sharp suit. Both are seen dancing in sync with a group of background dancers. Sara Ali Khan and Veer dance together in BTS Video

While the video showcased their fun moment, fans had mixed reactions to the duo's chemistry. Several were curious about the pairing, with one commenting, “Isn’t he her ex?” Another fan was more blunt, saying, “Ye kaun chudur hai…”. There was also some playful banter about Veer’s dance moves, with one comment poking fun, “That paharganj guy’s dance is so bad that he looks like a guy struggling to dance at a friend’s sangeet 😅.” Others focused on the little details, with one user writing, “He is flinching because of the sun. Oh my God. What the hell. Yes we would all flinch normally but not if it is a romantic song and dance. 😆 Important edit: Background dancers have better expressions.” Another added, “Bas nautanki Kara lo.”

Netizens speculated about the pair

Additionally, some fans couldn't resist speculating about a possible patch-up between the two. One fan jokingly commented, “Jahnvi and Sara will be jethani devrani,” since Janhvi Kapoor is said to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. Another comment on the same lines said, “It’s crazy to see what could’ve been lol now I’m pretty sure SAK n JK don’t even talk.” It remains to be seen whether this BTS video will lead to more romantic rumours or if it’s just another fun moment between two former flames. Sky Force's star-studded cast also includes Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The film will be out on January 24, 2025.