Harnaaz Sandhu joins cast of Baaghi 4 sparking debate amongst netizens; ‘Miss universe se seedha baaghi 4 ki heroine'

Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Miss Universe in 2021, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The announcement, made three years after her tremendous win, marks a major step in Sandhu’s career. The action-packed film, directed by A. Harsha, will also star Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa, with Sandhu playing a key role. Sandhu took to Instagram to share the announcement saying, “12th December’ will forever hold a special place in my heart. Today, I step into a new chapter with my debut film, #Baaghi4. It was exactly three years ago that I was crowned Miss Universe, and now, on this momentous day, I embark on a new journey. 🌟 I am deeply grateful to the visionary mentor, #SajidNadiadwala Sir, for this incredible opportunity. Joining the #NGEFamily is a dream come true, and I sincerely thank @nadiadwalagrandson for believing in me and turning my Bollywood dream into a reality. It’s an absolute honour to be part of this amazing journey, surrounded by such inspiring individuals.🙏🏻❤️ Here’s to embracing new beginnings and chasing dreams! 🎬❤️.” Harnaaz Sandhu joins the cast of Baaghi 4

However, some fans are questioning whether joining a big franchise like Baaghi 4 is the best decision for Sandhu's career. Many have voiced concerns on social media, with some suggesting that she may only have a limited role in the film. “Miss universe se seedha baaghi 4 ki heroine 😭😭” one comment read, while others speculated that her role might be reduced to eye candy in song sequences. “She will get few scenes, and be eye candy in songs. If movie flops director n hero pe hai. If its a hit she gets to put it in her resume. Eitherways she will get her 15 mins of fame. So she won't be complaining. And since female role is not much here doesn't matter who is cast right,” said another. Netizens also worry that picking this film could impact Sandhu's future in the industry, with some questioning if it is truly the right project for her to showcase her acting potential. “Is this movie the correct choice for her?” said one. “The question is, is this movie the correct choice for her?” echoed another comment.

Netizens debate on Reddit

Nadiadwala has a history of launching new talent, having introduced stars like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty to Bollywood. Prior to Baaghi 4, Sandhu has in two Punjabi films, Bai Ji Kuttange (2022) and Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran (2023), but this marks her first major Hindi-language film. While Baaghi 4 offers Sandhu a significant platform, netizens are uncertain about how much the film will contribute to her long-term career in Bollywood.