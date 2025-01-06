'Chikni Chameli from Meesho': Rasha Thadani's debut item song has fans concerned over her age and sleazy lyrics

2025 is going to be the year of an influx of fresh talent in Bollywood. But things don't appear to be off to an optimistic start. After Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's music video of the title track from their upcoming film Loveyapa, another big drop from the industry has failed to leave the desired impact. Rasha Thadani's debut item song Uyi Amma fails to find favour with the internet as they call it a poorly made rip-off of Chikni Chameli

We're talking about yesteryear siren Raveena Tandon and her distributor husband Anil Thadani's daughter, Rasha Thadani. We know what you're thinking — nepo alert. Now though the nepotism debate essentially feels like a forever thing at this point, the issue with Rasha's teaser debut doesn't really seem to be that at all. You see, her first play in front of the audience happens to be a rather provocatively shot item number — Uyi Amma, from her and Aman Devgn's film, Azaad, set for a release later this month.

While the item number itself appears fine, with many even appreciating how Rasha has done a fine job of being emotive and matching the power-packed moves, most really don't see the point of a 19-year-old debutante, from such a well-connected family, also willingly attempting to make her mark with a song, lyrics of which can be tagged questionable at best.

Comments expressing the same read: "I feel like bollywood is going backwards. Letting girls debut at 18/19 years old, the influx of these pathetic cheap item songs etc.", "Her father is a famous distributor - why on earth would a 19yo kid that is already rich and has connections still be so desperate and do this" and "She’s too young for such performances. I wish her family used their connections to launch her in age-appropriate roles instead".

Netizens were willing to give credit where it's due, appreciating how committed to the whole act Rasha was, but the fact that she is all of 19-years-old, threw many off. Some comments expressing the same read, "I saw this video, giving katrina kaif Vibes a bit, decent dancer, nice expressions but the closeups in the video very kinda uncomfortable to watch as dhe looked very young", "I 100% thought it gave chikni chameli, but Katrina was 28 when she did that" and "I don't think item number is the best way to debut a 19 yo. She could've used her privilege in a better way to be launched".

Azaad, which will feature Rasha and Aman in their feature roles, is slated for a release on January 17.