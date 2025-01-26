Kajol reacts as Indonesian delegation sings Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at President's banquet: Bollywood’s power to unite shines

Actor Kajol has reacted after an Indonesian delegation sang the title track of her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday, Kajol reposted a video originally shared by news agency ANI. (Also Read | Kajol reunites with her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son, Jibraan Khan rushes to meet her at Azaad premiere. Watch) Kajol shared a post after Indonesian delegation sang Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kajol reacts as Indonesian delegation sings Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sharing the post, Kajol wrote, "Bollywood’s power to unite shines again! The Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such a heartwarming tribute. Truly honoured! (Red heart and globe emojis) #KuchKuchHotaHai #IndiaIndonesia."

In a heartfelt showcase of soft culture influencing bilateral ties between the two countries, the Indonesian delegation sang the famous song on Saturday. The delegation hosted in honour of Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan included senior Indonesian ministers.

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. It also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever. The directorial debut of Karan Johar was a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas. The song, composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, was a major hit among the audience and still continues to captivate people.

About Kajol's films

Fans saw Kajol last in Do Patti. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. Set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, Kajol plays a fierce cop on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale. Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon and is currently streaming on Netflix.

She will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni-Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, it will also feature Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.