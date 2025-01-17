Kajol reunites with her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son, Jibraan Khan rushes to meet her at Azaad premiere. Watch

Jibraan Khan made transitioned from child actor to grown-up roles last year in Nipun Dharmadhikari's romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound. However, he is better known for playing Krishi, the son of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's characters in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn shares the ‘most pyaara’ post to celebrate 27 years of Ishq and romance with Kajol) Jibraan Khan played Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

K3G reunion

On Thursday evening, a paparazzo handle on Instagram shared a video from the premiere of Abhishek Kapoor's historical action film Azaad. Jibraan looked dapper as he posed on the red carpet in a black t-shirt, blue denims, and a black leather jacket. As he smiled for the shutterbugs, he caught a glimpse of Kajol arriving for the premiere in a car from the side of his eye. Jibraan rushed to her and hugged her warmly as Kajol smiled. The two chatted for a bit before they went their separate ways. Kajol wore a cape-style top and pants for the occasion.

Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn also stars in Azaad, which marks the debut film of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon. The period drama is set in pre-Independence India and releases in theatres today, January 17. Other celebrities spotted at the Thursday premiere included Ajay, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist-wife Sshura Khan, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, and producer Anand Pandit.

About Jibraan Khan

Jibraan is the son of actor Firoz Khan, best known for playing Arjuna in BR Chopra's epic TV show Mahabharat. He began his career as a child actor in Shakeel Noorani's Bade Dilwala (1999). Subsequently, he played the son of Govinda and Sushmita Sen in David Dhawan's Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001), of Shah Rukh and Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and of Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor in Indra Kumar's Rishtey (2002). He recently appeared in Ishq Vish Rebound last year, a spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk (2003).

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen in Maharagni.