Ajay Devgn shares the ‘most pyaara’ post to celebrate 27 years of Ishq and romance with Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year. However, today, November 28, also marks a milestone for the couple. It's the day when their film, Indra Kumar's hit romantic comedy Ishq, released in cinemas in 1997. (Also Read – Naam-The Missing Identity review: Anees Bazmee, Ajay Devgn's thriller from 2000s is mediocrity served as entertainment) Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of Ishq and romance with Kajol

Ajay's sweet post for Kajol

Ajay took to his social media handles on Thursday morning and shared a collage of photos. The first one was of him and Kajol posing and smiling together in Ishq. The other one was a more recent, real-life still of the two twinning in black, posing and smiling together for the camera. Ajay captioned the post, “27 years of Ishq and ISHQ (loved emoji).”

The internet was touched by Ajay's sweet appreciation post for wife Kajol. An Instagram user commented, “More beautiful nowadays (red heart emoji).” Another wrote, “Yeh Ishq kabhi khatam nahi hoga (this love will never end).” “this is the most pyaara (sweet) thing i’ve seen all day and it’s not even 7am yet,” read a third comment.

Ajay and Kajol's Ishq

Ishq wasn't the first film Ajay and Kajol did together. They'd previously appeared in two movies – Guddu Dhanoa's action crime film Gundaraj and Anees Bazmee's action thriller Hulchul in 1995. However, the two fell in love on the sets of Ishq in 1997. They reunited in Anees' 1998 romantic comedy Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999.

They also did Anil Devgan's 2000 action comedy Raju Chacha, after which Kajol took a backseat from acting. They became parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug in 2003 and 2010 respectively. Over the years, the two have also shared screen space in Ajay's 2008 directorial debut U Me Aur Hum and Om Raut's 2020 historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kajol will be next seen in Sarzameen and Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Meanwhile, Ajay is all set to star in Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Son of Sardar 2, and Azad. He'll also return to direction with a film starring Akshay Kumar.