Naam-The Missing Identity review: Anees Bazmee, Ajay Devgn's thriller from 2000s is mediocrity served as entertainment

Naam- The Missing Identity, which was stuck for about 10 years according to the film’s team, finally releases today. But this is in no way a 2014 film, because the story and production values remind you of the early 2000s, when the Maruti Suzuki Esteem used in the film was still being produced. It stopped in 2007. Gotcha. Which puts the film’s production around 2004.

Goodbye, logic

The story? The makers passing off Switzerland as Shimla is far more interesting.

Okay, a professional killer loses his memory, and forgets his name. His past comes back to haunt him. Will he be able to remember who he is?

Logic? None here. The only saving grace is Rajpal Yadav and his on-screen antics… when they used to look good. Compare this to what Bazmee made him do in their latest film together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am not saying the comedy in Hindi films in the 2000s was much better than what’s being churned out today- but I won’t dispute it if you say that.

The worst of 2000s

Naam is a reminder of the mediocrity which was, and still is, served to us occasionally in the name of entertainment. Transferring a person’s face to another’s via surgery by physically pasting it- the film hinges on this revelation alone. It’s not even in the territory of ‘so bad it’s good’, it’s plain bad.

Why the makers opted for a theatrical release for this will be beyond anyone.

Bhumika Chawla as Ajay’s wife, Sameera Reddy as someone who helps him in his mission- both are utterly forgettable, and so is the music. Though I was certainly transported to the era, listening to Alka Yagnik’s voice in one of the songs.

Overall, Naam reaffirms the belief that some things are just not meant to be. The universe tries to warn you, but it’s your fault if you don’t pay heed. Like the film getting stuck and not seeing the light of the day for decades.