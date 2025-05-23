The Traitors: Karan Johar hosts reality show on betrayal; Apoorva Mukhija, Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed join game

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who previously hosted the reality television show Bigg Boss OTT to a mixed response, has now taken on hosting duties for another reality show, The Traitors. The announcement video also reveals the contestants set to be part of the show. (Also Read: Karan Johar says he is inspired by Stree 2's success: ‘Not like the biggest star of the country is in it’) Elvish Yadav and Apoorva Mukhija confirmed for Karan Johar's show The Traitors.

About Karan Johar's show The Traitors

On Friday, Prime Video released the announcement video for The Traitors. The video opens with Karan referencing various Prime Video shows like Paatal Lok, Farzi and Mirzapur to build anticipation for his own show, The Traitors, promising "unexpected turns, merciless backstabbing, and just one thing for sure — betrayal."

He then went on to hint at the contestants who will be featured. “Yahan hongi vo rebel jo kid hote hue bhi badi badi baatein karti hain (The rebel who is a kid but talks big things),” hinting at Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid. Hinting at Uorfi Javed, Karan added, “and those who rely entirely on their outfits to make an impression.” He also hinted at Raj Kundra being one of the contestants, saying, “those who hide controversy behind masks.”

He continued, “Not to forget those who ended up in prison chasing a couple of chuckles,” likely referring to Elvish Yadav. Karan further teased the inclusion of one of the cast members from The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, saying, “and the one whose life is fabulous because of me. Thank me later, darling.”

Karan concluded the video by saying, “I’ll be the host where no one is anyone’s real friend. Welcome to The Traitors, where trust ends and the game begins. Rise and shine, it’s betrayal time.” The show is set to premiere on the OTT platform on 12 June, with episodes releasing every Thursday.

Elvish, Uorfi, Apoorva and Raj confirm participation

Elvish confirmed his participation on Instagram Stories, writing, “Elvish bhai ko koi dhoka de sakta hai kya?” (Can anyone betray Elvish?). Apoorva also shared the announcement video and wrote, “Prime Video is giving very kaleshi vibes.” Uorfi added, “Prime Video and I are practically dating rn.” Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra commented, “Seems like today it's a trend to be two-faced.”

Uorfi Javed shares The Traitors announcement video.

Raj Kundra to participate in The Traitors.

Elvish Yadav shares confirmation about being a part of The Traitors.

Apoorva Mukhija confirms being part of The Traitors.

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production. The show features 20 distinguished celebrities from various spheres, who come together for the ultimate test of trust and betrayal, competing for a significant cash prize and the coveted title.