Emotional Neeraj Ghaywan hugs Karan Johar as Homebound gets 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

The only Indian feature film at the Cannes Film Festival this year is Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section. The film premiered in a packed screening hall at Cannes, and as per the latest update shared by the official X account of Dharma Productions, Homebound has received a 9-minute-long standing ovation after its premiere. (Also read: Martin Scorsese joins as executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, calls it 'significant contribution to cinema') Homebound received a 9-minute long standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

The video showed the enthusiastic reaction of the press and festival audience after the screening had finished. Producer Karan Johar gave a long hug to director Neeraj Ghaywan, who was visibly emotional at the outpouring of love and appreciation for his film. Actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa were also seen smiling as they acknowledged the warm reception for the film beside the crew members who were also in attendance.

“9 minutes of pure love & applause!🤌🏻 Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at@Festival_Cannes!” read the caption of the tweet.

About Homebound

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. The film's premise, as per the offical website of Cannes Film Festival, reads, “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.”

Neeraj and Sumit Roy has written the script of Homebound. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has turned executive producer for the film.

Neeraj's debut film Maasan also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. It had received rave reviews at Cannes and even won the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and FIPRESCI Prize there.