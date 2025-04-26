Martin Scorsese joins as executive producer on Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, calls it 'significant contribution to cinema'

Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has turned executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film Homebound ahead of its Cannes Film Festival premiere next month. On Saturday, producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to announce the same, sharing a note the acclaimed director shared for the film. Scorsese showered praise on the film and said he was ‘willing to help’ it. (Also read: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound set to premiere in Un Certain Regard category at 2025 Cannes Film Festival) Martin Scorsese called Homebound to be a 'significant contribution' to Indian Cinema.

What Martin Scorsese said about Homebound

In the official note shared by Karan Johar, Martin Scorsese wrote, “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

About Homebound

In the caption, Karan Johar wrote, “Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound’s powerful story with audiences around the world!”

Martin Scorsese is considered one of the greatest living film directors. He has made several acclaimed films, including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, and The Wolf of Wall Street. His last feature was Killers of the Flower Moon, which was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. The film's premise is unknown. Neeraj and Sumit Roy wrote the script. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.

Neeraj Ghaywan's much-acclaimed debut feature film Masaan premiered at Cannes in 2015. It was also selected for the Un Certain Regard category. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. It had received rave reviews at Cannes and even won the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and FIPRESCI Prize there.