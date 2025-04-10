Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound set to premiere in Un Certain Regard category at 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film Homebound, is part of the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival, which announced its lineup on Thursday. (Also read: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival) Neeraj Ghaywan's first film Masaan had also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

About Neeraj Ghaywan

Masaan, Ghaywan's much-acclaimed debut feature film in 2015 was also selected for the Un Certain Regard category. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. It had received rave reviews at Cannes and even won the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and FIPRESCI Prize there.

Not much is known about the cast and premise of Homebound. The details are currently kept under wraps.

The Un Certain Regard category, which recognises the first and second films of promising filmmakers also features Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut Eleanor the Great, Morad Mostafa's Aisha Can’t Fly Away, The Last One for the Road by Francesco Sossai, Meteors by Hubert Charuel, The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo by Diego Céspedes, My Father’s Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr, Once Upon A Time In Gaza by Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser, A Pale View of the Hills by Kei Ishikawa, Pillion by Harry Lighton and Urchin by Harris Dickinson among others.

More details

Last year, Bulgarian-American filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, with Indian actors Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty had premiered in the same section. Anasuya made history by winning the Best Actress prize, the first Indian actor to do so. Sandhya Suri's Santosh, starring Shahana Goswami in the lead, also premiered there.

Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light had its premiere at the Main Competition section last year. The Mumbai-set drama about two two nurses won the Grand Prix, the second big award of the festival. The film released in theatres last year in November and is now available to watch on JioHotstar.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 13 and end on May 24. French actor Juliette Binoche will serve as jury president for the main competition.