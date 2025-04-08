Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Actor and film producer Robert De Niro will be honoured with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony of the 78th Festival de Cannes, the festival announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Also Read | Anupam Kher gave Silver Linings Playbook director 'a piece of his mind' after Robert de Niro wanted him out of a scene) Robert De Niro will be honoured on May 13.(Getty Images via AFP)

De Niro will be honoured on May 13, marking 14 years after the two-time Oscar winner served as President of the Cannes jury in 2011. He has a long history at Cannes.

In 1976, he participated in two films in the festival's official selection: Bernardo Bertolucci's 1900 and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, which won the Palme d'Or. In 1983, he began the festival with Scorsese's The King of Comedy, followed a year later by Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America.

He returned in 1986 with Roland Joffe's The Mission, which became De Niro's second Palme d'Or winner. More recently, in 2023, he returned to the Croisette for Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes," De Niro said in a statement, "especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," as per the outlet.

In addition to receiving the Honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony, De Niro will participate in a masterclass for festival attendees on Wednesday, May 14, at the Debussy Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025.