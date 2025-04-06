Anupam Kher gave Silver Linings Playbook director 'a piece of his mind' after Robert de Niro wanted him out of a scene

Actor Anupam Kher played a supporting part in David O Russell's romantic comedy film Silver Linings Playbook, which released in 2012. But did you know that Anupam Kher had to fight for his screentime in the film when cast member Robert De Niro doubted why he would be present in a scene with him? In an interview with Qisse with Kopal podcast, Anupam's son Sikandar Kher recalled how the actor gave the director a ‘piece of his mind’. (Also read: Anupam Kher sings during Germany trip, makes street performer think he is a ‘well-known singer’. Watch hilarious video) Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro’s picture was taken by their Silver Linings Playbook director David O Russell.

What happened on the set

During the interaction, Sikandar shared that he has learnt the value of standing up for oneself from his father. Recalling one incident when Anupam showed immense tenacity and confidence, he said, “Robert De Niro is my father’s favourite. And he got a chance to work with him on Silver Linings Playbook. And there was a little situation on set, during rehearsal, De Niro thought that my father shouldn’t be in the scene."

‘My father is a nobody there…’

Sikander then said what happened next. “He felt that his character wouldn’t let my dad’s character in the house because he didn’t like him. He thought, let me just give them a piece of my mind. And he went and gave the director a piece of his mind in front of the whole set; there’s Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Chris Tucker, Robert De Niro… He explained to them why he should be in the scene. Director looks at De Niro and asks, ‘Bob?’ And De Niro said okay. My father is a nobody there, he’s from India. He could’ve lost that part. But he went there and just did it, and held on to his self-respect. That’s the stuff I need to learn.”

Silver Linings Playbook was a critical and commercial success. The film went on to garner 8 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Jennifer Lawrence winning Best Actress.

Anupam was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Tumko Meri Kasam. He is set to return to the director's chair with his upcoming film Tanvi The Great.