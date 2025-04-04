Anupam Kher sings during Germany trip, makes street performer think he is a ‘well-known singer’. Watch hilarious video

Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in Germany's Munich, shared a video from his recent outing when he made a street performer think he is a ‘well-known singer’. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted the clip as he stood next to the person, Thomas Scholl, playing a guitar and performing on the streets. (Also Read | Tumko Meri Kasam review: Even a brilliant Anupam Kher can't save this film in search of an identity) Anupam Kher shared a video from his Munich outing.

Anupam Kher sings with German street performer

In the video, Anupam was seen dressed in a grey sweater, black pants, beanie and sneakers. Anupam sang as the man played his guitar. After he finished singing, Anupam thanked him, bowed and folded his hands.

When the person asked about the track, Anupam said it's a mix of many songs. When asked about the language of the song, the actor replied with a grin, "No language." The performer repeated it with a surprise.

Anupam poses with a fan for selfie

Next, a fan approached Anupam for a selfie. Anupam shook his hand, had a brief interaction and posed for the picture. Sharing the post, Anupam captioned the post, "Hilarious Encounter In Munich: I requested a street performer #ThomasScholl in #Munich, Germany if I could sing. He thought I was some well known singer. So he let me sing."

Anupam shares his experience

"While he was trying to find out the language of my song and also getting over the shock of my bad singing, a fellow Indian came to take a selfie with me. Seeing that he asked me if I was some famous singer who has fans? Before I could answer that he laughed loudly and muttered something in German! I am sure he must have said, ‘How could he have fans with that kind of singing!!' Jai Ho! (Red heart, face with tears of joy and rolling on the floor laughing emojis)#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai."

About Anupam's next film

Anupam is set to return to the director's chair with his upcoming film Tanvi The Great. It will feature music composed by MM Keeravani. The Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will also be seen in the film.