Tumko Meri Kasam review: Even a brilliant Anupam Kher can't save this film in search of an identity

Tumko Meri Kasam Cast: Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, Esha Deol Director: Vikram Bhatt Rating: ★★.5 There are medical dramas. There are legal dramas. There are biopics. And then there’s Tumko Meri Kasam, which is a bit of everything yet can’t be called anything of the above. I would have used ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’ to sum it up, but the film is far too confusing to be even that. (Also read: Snow White review: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler in another Disney remake that is neither good, nor bad, utterly forgettable) Tumko Meri Kasam review: Anupam Kher is the saving grace of the film.

What is Tumko Meri Kasam about

The story revolves around Dr. Ajay Murdia (Anupam Kher), founder of Indira IVF, and his struggles to set it up with his wife Indira (Adah Sharma). The film jumps between the past and present, where Ajay is embroiled in a legal battle. This back-and-forth narrative tests your patience, with the first hour feeling like an eternity.

Vikram Bhatt's writing and direction are marred by excessive focus on the love story between Jay and Indira, which feels like a slog. The scenes between Ajay and Indira are long-winded and lack spark. Even the editing, handled by Kuldip Mehan, feels lazy, with the film clocking in at two hours and 30 minutes.

The second half picks up some pace, but by then, the viewer is exhausted. Anupam Kher is the sole saving grace, bringing his gravitas to the role. At this point, the man can play such characters well even in his sleep. Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh, who play the younger versions of Ajay and Indira, have their moments, but are let down by the script. Adah particularly falls short in critical scenes.

The supporting cast, including Meherrzan B Mazda as the antagonist and Esha Deol as a lawyer, are adequate, but their roles feel underdeveloped. At one point in the climax, Anupam’s character has to represent himself in the court, and presents a critical argument. I couldn’t help but wonder what is it then that her character is required for, if her client has to step up for himself.

To sum it up

Overall, Tumko Meri Kasam has a wafer-thin plot that fails to engage. It's a boring affair that fails to deliver on its promise. Even die-hard Anupam fans might find themselves checking their watches. Kasam se.