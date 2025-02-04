Juliette Binoche named jury president of 2025 Cannes Film Festival

French actor Juliette Binoche has been named President of the International Jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, according to the official site of the festival. She succeeds 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig and will lead the team responsible for selecting the winner of the Palme d'Or. (Also read: Indian cinema had a watershed moment at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Is the industry watching?) (FILES) The Cannes Film Festival announced February 4, 2025 that it had chosen Juliette Binoche, one of France's best-known actors, to preside over its 78th edition which will take place in May. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Statement of the actor

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Binoche, in a statement, spoke about her new role as jury president and said, "In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress; I never imagined I'd return 40 years later in the honorary role of President of the Jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility, and the absolute need for humility."

The French actress made her debut at Cannes 40 years ago with the premiere of Andre Techine's film 'Rendez-vous' (1985), which was her first major film that launched her career.

More details

Over the years, Binoche has been a regular at the festival, with features from some of the top directors like Michael Haneke (Code Unknown, Cache), David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis), Krzysztof Kieslowski (Three Colors: Red), Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria), Claire Denis (Let the Sunshine In), and Anh Hung Tran (The Taste of Things). In 2010, she won Best Actress at Cannes for her performance in Certified Copy by Abbas Kiarostami.

Juliette Binoche has won Best Actress at all three major European film festivals: Cannes (2010) - Certified Copy, Venice (1994) - Three Colors: Blue, and Berlin (1997) - The English Patient (She also won an Oscar and BAFTA for this role.) Julianne Moore also holds the same record.

Recently, she played Coco Chanel in Apple TV 's The New Look and reunited with Ralph Fiennes for The Return, a new take on Homer's The Odyssey. She also became President of the European Film Academy last year.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)