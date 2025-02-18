Karan Johar says he is inspired by Stree 2's success: ‘Not like the biggest star of the country is in it’

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, which released in theatres last year, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema. The film became the third highest-grossing Indian film and the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Karan said that he is ‘empowered and inspired’ by the box office success of Stree 2. He also praised the cast and mentioned that the producer-director team must be applauded. (Also read: Karan Johar says many people in the film industry are living in ‘delusion’: It's a disease with no vaccination) Karan Johar showered praise on Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2.

What Karan said

During the conversation, Karan said: “I am happy when I see Stree 2 performing so well at the box office. I am so empowered, so inspired that a film that does not boast of a huge star cast with 6 superstars in it. Not like the biggest star of the country is in it. But it is all about the conviction of the producer and the director. More power to Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Everyone is fantastic- Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana. Shraddha Kapoor, outstanding. Lekin the real bravado is those two!”

‘It is the age of the producer’

He went on to add, “I always say this is not the age just of the director or the star, it is the age of the producer. The way a project gets made, positioned, platformed and released. Even the strategies used while you are releasing it at a particular time. These are all important aspects for the success of a film. It is the age of the studio and that of the producer.”

Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 last year. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release which revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, and focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice. It was presented by Maddock Films from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya.