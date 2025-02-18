Karan Johar says many people in the film industry are living in ‘delusion’: It's a disease with no vaccination

Karan Johar is one of the most well-known faces in Bollywood and the main force behind Dharma Productions. The director shared in an interview with Komal Nahta that he considers himself more ‘fortunate than talented’ and that he is a realist when it comes to his work. Karan also claimed that many in the film industry are living in some delusion which cannot be cured. (Also read: Karan Johar talks about how SS Rajamouli's films like RRR succeed despite ‘lack of logic’) Karan Johar said that many people in the industry are completely detached from reality.

What Karan said

During the interview, Karan said that he never believed that he deserved all the success until years after his directorial debut. He said, “One day on the sets of My Name Is Khan, I thought, ‘Maybe I know my job.’ I have always believed that I have been more fortunate than talented. I am a realist, and I am not deluded. Delusion is a disease for which there is no vaccination. If only I had that vaccine, I would have given it to several people in this industry. They are all living in delusion.”

‘I am 80% realistic’

He went on to add, “We have to be diplomatic. I am not deluded. I am very much aware of my films and know reasons behind why some of them worked and some didn’t. I am 80% realistic. 20% might be in aspiration. Sometimes I don’t understand these people. I don’t understand whether they are lying to themselves or they believe that they made a great film. In reality, it is not.”

About Karan

Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The director's last release was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.