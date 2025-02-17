Menu Explore
Karan Johar talks about how SS Rajamouli's films like RRR succeed despite ‘lack of logic’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Feb 17, 2025 09:19 AM IST

Karan Johar discussed the significance of conviction in filmmaking during an interview, stating that logic is secondary to the belief in a film's story.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his views on storytelling, emphasising the importance of conviction in filmmaking, in an interview with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel, Game Changers. He cited SS Rajamouli’s example to explain how his films may lack logic but are driven by conviction.

Karan Johar says SS Rajamouli's films lack logic.
Karan Johar says SS Rajamouli's films lack logic.

Karan Johar says SS Rajamouli's films lack logic

When asked what takes the forefront when logic is set aside in cinema, Karan replied, “Conviction is very important. If you look at anything, especially if you analyse the journey of the best filmmakers, you’ll see that the biggest hits are built on conviction. Logic doesn’t matter in a film. Take any film by Rajamouli sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it.”

Karan says blockbusters like Animal, RRR, Gadar had no logic

He further added, “Look at the biggest films — whether it’s Animal, RRR, or Gadar — these films are made with conviction. If you can defeat a thousand people with a single hand pump, that’s conviction, right? Anil Sharma believes that Sunny Deol can do this. That is pure conviction. This is something I want every filmmaker to have in their DNA because then, I believe, we can make any film a blockbuster. The only problem arises when you start doubting yourself, second-guessing the audience, and focusing too much on logic.”

Karan Johar’s upcoming movies

Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of his production, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The romantic drama is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. He also has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Additionally, under his Dharma Productions banner, he will back Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan’s film, Kesari Chapter 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
