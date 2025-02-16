Kartik Aaryan thanks 'love guru' Karan Johar after he praises first look of his new film, says 'all on point'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has reacted after filmmaker Karan Johar reviewed the first look of his upcoming film with Sreeleela. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan shared the teaser clip of the film and praised the team. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan romances Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's romantic musical, film to release on this date. Watch) Karan Johar is impressed by Kartik Aaryan in his new film.

Kartik Aaryan reacts as Karan Johar reviews his film's first look

Karan Johar wrote, "The beauty of love stories...the passion...the romance and the music! Super vibe!! All on point!!! Excited (hug face and red heart emojis)." Sharing it on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Thank you, Love Guru (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)." He also tagged Karan.

About the first look

On Saturday, the makers of Anurag Basu's untitled film released the first look of Kartik in the film. He is joined by the actor Sreeleela. The romantic drama is set to hit the theatres in Diwali 2025. In the first look of the film, Kartik sported a huge beard and was seen playing guitar in a huge concert, similar to the opening scene of Aashiqui 2. In the video, the couple is seen romancing in the mountains and riding bikes. The film is being speculated to be a spiritual successor to Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2, but the makers have not confirmed its title yet.

A slowed version of the song Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi aashiqui hai played in the background of the video. Vishal Mishra sang it. T-Series released the video through their YouTube channel.

About Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2

The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.