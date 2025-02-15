Kartik Aaryan romances Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's romantic musical, film to release on this date. Watch

Earlier, there were reports of Kartik Aaryan reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Triptii Dimri for Anurag Basu's upcoming musical, which is speculated to be the third instalment of the popular Aashiqui franchise. However, it has now been confirmed that Sreeleela, in her Bollywood debut, will be leading the film. The first glimpse of the movie shows the two romancing each other. Kartik Aaryan romances Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.(Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film first glimpse

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Anurag's upcoming musical, while also announcing the release date of the film. In the video, Kartik was seen in a new avatar with rugged hair and a heavy beard, singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a large audience while playing the guitar. The video also showed a glimpse of the fiery romance between him and Sreeleela, as they were seen riding a bike while hugging each other and sharing cosy moments near a bonfire. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "This Diwali ❤️‍🔥," hinting at the film’s festive release.

Fans couldn’t hold their excitement for the film. One Instagram user wrote, "MY MAN PLAYING GUITAR, WHAT ELSE DO I DREAM FOR??" Another comment read, "The biggest love story LOADING……❤️🔥🙌" Another fan wrote, "Finally, it's happening 😍🥹 Aashiqui 3." "Get ready to cry in the theatre," another commented. Recalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s success on Diwali last year, another fan wrote, "Another BLOCKBUSTER loading this Diwali…"

Anurag Basu on the film

There were rumours that Triptii Dimri was no longer a part of the film because ‘her image’ didn’t suit the role after a string of bold roles in recent times. Opening up for the first time about it to HT City, Anurag Basu shared, “I don’t know what the film is called right now; the shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead yet—it will be announced in a week.”

He added, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore... I don’t know the source of these stories which came out.”