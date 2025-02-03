Anurag Basu says Hindi film industry is 'as young as' Korea's: ‘Our films are only seen by Indians’

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has compared the Hindi film industry to the Korean film industry, calling both of them 'young'. Speaking with news agency ANI, Anurag said that Indian films are only seen by us, whereas Korean films "have a global audience." The filmmaker also gave an update about his film Aashiqui 3. (Also Read | Triptii Dimri dropped from Aashiqui 3 due to demand for 'innocent, pure face'? Anurag Basu breaks silence) Anurag Basu shared that he is yet to start shooting for Aashiqui 3.

What Anurag Basu said about Hindi film industry

Speaking with ANI, Anurag said, "I think world cinema is noticing our films. But I think we have a long way to go because mainstream cinema still caters to the Indian diaspora and Indian audience. We still are far behind in getting a global audience. We only get an Indian audience globally. I think it is a long way to go."

Anurag says Hindi film industry is ‘young’ like that of Korea

"We only cater to the Indian audience. We are as young as the Korean Film Industry. But they have a global audience. People see their movies, we see their movies. Our movies are only seen by Indians. And very handful of people who are passionate about cinema. We don't cater globally. We only care about Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekend, 100 crore, 500 crore, bas vahi tak (till here only)," he added.

Despite earning critical acclaim for films like All We Imagine As Light and Anuja on global platforms, Anurag believes that mainstream Indian cinema caters primarily to the Indian diaspora and audience.

About Aashiqui 3

Anurag also shared an update on the making of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3. He said that his team hasn't "started shooting yet. We will start the shoot next month". He is currently busy in the pre-production of Aashiqui 3.

About Anurag's upcoming films

Apart from this, Anurag is also helming the sequel of his film Life in a Metro which is titled Metro In Dino. The anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Anurag is known for his films such as Barfi, Life In a Metro, Ludo and Jagga Jasoos.