Triptii Dimri dropped from Aashiqui 3 due to demand for 'innocent, pure face'? Anurag Basu breaks silence

The Aashiqui 3 drama

Recently, several rumours suggested that Triptii’s bold and sensual image, showcased in films such as Animal and Bad Newzz, led producers to reconsider her casting and seek a different actor for the role originally intended for her.

The rumours suggested that the filmmakers were seeking an actor with a "pure, innocent" on-screen presence for the role. However, Triptii's recent projects have showcased her in more mature and complex characters, which didn’t align with the filmmakers' vision for this particular part.

"The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters," Zoom quoted a source saying.

What did Anurag Basu say

Now, amid all the chatter, Anurag has come forward to set the record straight. In a conversation with Mid-day, Anurag was asked if Triptii was dropped from Aashiqui 3 for being ‘too exposed’ after bold scenes.

To which, Anurag said, “Not true, she knows it”. However, he refrained from going into the stir in detail.

Meanwhile, the third instalment of Aashiqui is now indefinitely postponed. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. Now, Mid-day stated that the hunt for its female lead is underway. It is set to go on floors later this month or early February.

Triptii moves on

After exiting from the romantic franchise, Triptii has shifted her focus on to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, which was also supposed to star Kartik. However, it is now being headlined by Shahid Kapoor. She is expected to shoot for her Dharma Productions’ film, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, soon. She will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.