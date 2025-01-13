Triptii Dimri dropped from Aashiqui 3 due to demand for 'innocent, pure face'? Anurag Basu breaks silence
Several rumours suggested that Triptii Dimri’s bold image, showcased in films such as Animal & Bad Newzz, led producers to reconsider her casting in Aashiqui 3.
There has been a buzz around Triptii Dimri losing out on Aashiqui 3, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, allegedly due to being ‘too exposed’ for the romantic film, with reports indicating that the makers were looking for “an innocent face”. Now, director Anurag Basu has come forward to react to the claims. Also read: Triptii Dimri's exit to Sharvari's prospect: Here's what is happening for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3
The Aashiqui 3 drama
Recently, several rumours suggested that Triptii’s bold and sensual image, showcased in films such as Animal and Bad Newzz, led producers to reconsider her casting and seek a different actor for the role originally intended for her.
The rumours suggested that the filmmakers were seeking an actor with a "pure, innocent" on-screen presence for the role. However, Triptii's recent projects have showcased her in more mature and complex characters, which didn’t align with the filmmakers' vision for this particular part.
"The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters," Zoom quoted a source saying.
What did Anurag Basu say
Now, amid all the chatter, Anurag has come forward to set the record straight. In a conversation with Mid-day, Anurag was asked if Triptii was dropped from Aashiqui 3 for being ‘too exposed’ after bold scenes.
To which, Anurag said, “Not true, she knows it”. However, he refrained from going into the stir in detail.
Meanwhile, the third instalment of Aashiqui is now indefinitely postponed. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. Now, Mid-day stated that the hunt for its female lead is underway. It is set to go on floors later this month or early February.
Triptii moves on
After exiting from the romantic franchise, Triptii has shifted her focus on to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, which was also supposed to star Kartik. However, it is now being headlined by Shahid Kapoor. She is expected to shoot for her Dharma Productions’ film, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, soon. She will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.
