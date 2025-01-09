Triptii Dimri's exit to Sharvari's prospect: Here's what is happening for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3

Alove story produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Anurag Basu, and starring Kartik Aaryan was initially touted as Aashiqui 3. Announced in September 2022, the buzz around the film indicated it would be a sequel to the iconic Aashiqui franchise, known for its romantic storyline and blockbuster music. However, the project has since been surrounded by confusion and controversy. Sharvari, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri

In March 2024, Bhushan Kumar announced that he would be producing the film solo. It was allegedly renamed Tu Aashiqui Hai. But reports in November indicated that Aaryan was eager to have it as part of the Aashiqui franchise. On Wednesday, the controversy around the movie reached new heights when reports surfaced claiming that actor Triptii Dimri had been dropped from the film, which was still thought to be Aashiqui 3.

Triptii Dimri exit

Rumours suggested that Dimri’s bold and sensual image, showcased in films such as Animal and Bad Newzz, led producers to reconsider her casting and seek a different actor for the role originally intended for her. The filmmakers reportedly wanted a “pure, innocent” face for the role, and Dimri’s more mature portrayal in recent projects might not have aligned with their vision.

The official stance from either side has not been clarified. But we speak to sources from all parties involved to dig deeper.

A source close to Dimri strongly denies all the claims circulating online, saying: “The reports and reasons circulating are not true at all. The film is not in development, and any discussion regarding Triptii’s involvement is fabricated. There is no ongoing conversation about the film at all.” When asked if there was another reason behind her exit, another source adds, “These rumours are likely being spread by someone associated with the film, possibly to ensure Triptii’s removal from the film.”

Triptii or Sharvari?

Confirming that ‘Aashiqui 3’ is currently postponed, a production source shared, “The team of Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan is working on another love story, which will begin filming either this month or the next. The search for the female lead is still underway.”

Some reports suggested that actor Sharvari was in the race to play the female lead instead of Dimri. However, the source added, “Triptii Dimri is not part of this project, nor is Sharvari. As of now, Sharvari is not part of any T-Series project.”

Mukesh Bhatt on Aashiqui rights

Meanwhile, veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt, the original creator of the Aashiqui franchise, has made it clear that T-Series cannot move forward with the series without his approval. “The court has given the verdict in our favour, that speaks enough. As far as I am concerned, Aashiqui 3 is in a deadlock. He (Bhushan Kumar) cannot make it without me, and I don’t want to make it with that man. There is no development whatsoever,” Bhatt said emphasising his control over the franchise. In a legal move in September last year, the Delhi HC restrained T-Series from using the Aashiqui title (which also includes titles Tu Hi Aashiqui or Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai for an upcoming film) without Bhatt’s consent.