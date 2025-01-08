Triptii dropped from Kartik’s Aashiqui 3 because of Animal connection? Trolls question Ranbir’s Ramayana casting

After working together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan were all set to reunite on the silver screen with another sequel to a beloved Bollywood franchise— Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. Fans were initially disappointed that Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not taking the series forward after winning hearts in Aashiqui 2 (2013). But they had high expectations from Kartik and Triptii’s jodi also. That was until reports about Triptii’s exit from the project surfaced on the internet. Rumours now suggest that Triptii was dropped from the Kartik-starrer because of her Animal-connect. Triptii Dimri shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In 2023, Triptii Dimri shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Bhabhi 2 in their blockbuster hit film Animal. A report shared by Zoom now claims that makers apparently felt Triptii does not fit ‘purity’ parameters. A source was quoted saying, “The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters.” Well, this speculated logic has left netizens enraged.

Under a Reddit thread, going by this logic, netizens are now questioning Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. One social media user pointed out, “Lol while Animal Ranbir gonna play Lord Rama,” whereas another claimed, “Lol Iss hisab se Ranbir ko toh Ramayan ke aas paas bhi nhi hona chahiye lol.” Another internet user stated, “Why's Ranbir portraying a god then?”

Coming out in Triptii’s support, a fan explained, “Actors are supposed to act, just because Tripti did some scene in animal doesn’t mean she’s impure like wtf . That can’t be a reason to not cast her in other roles. Ranbir also did same scenes in animal yet he’s playing lord ram which is how it should be because they’re actors, it’s their job to portray different people.”

Soon after the news of Triptii’s exit surfaced, news about Sara Ali Khan joining Kartik in Aashiqui 3 made headlines. According to latest buzz, Sharvari might also be in the race. Let’s wait and watch what happens.