Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Triptii dropped from Kartik’s Aashiqui 3 because of Animal connection? Trolls question Ranbir’s Ramayana casting

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 08, 2025 05:09 PM IST

Triptii Dimri has reportedly been ousted from Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 because of Animal. Fans are now putting the same logic to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

After working together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan were all set to reunite on the silver screen with another sequel to a beloved Bollywood franchise— Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. Fans were initially disappointed that Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were not taking the series forward after winning hearts in Aashiqui 2 (2013). But they had high expectations from Kartik and Triptii’s jodi also. That was until reports about Triptii’s exit from the project surfaced on the internet. Rumours now suggest that Triptii was dropped from the Kartik-starrer because of her Animal-connect.

Triptii Dimri shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
Triptii Dimri shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In 2023, Triptii Dimri shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Bhabhi 2 in their blockbuster hit film Animal. A report shared by Zoom now claims that makers apparently felt Triptii does not fit ‘purity’ parameters. A source was quoted saying, “The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters.” Well, this speculated logic has left netizens enraged.

Under a Reddit thread, going by this logic, netizens are now questioning Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. One social media user pointed out, “Lol while Animal Ranbir gonna play Lord Rama,” whereas another claimed, “Lol Iss hisab se Ranbir ko toh Ramayan ke aas paas bhi nhi hona chahiye lol.” Another internet user stated, “Why's Ranbir portraying a god then?”

New article says that Tripti dropped from Anurag Basu's love story due to her "bold" image post Animal, as the role demands “purity” 💀
byu/NoProfessionn inBollyBlindsNGossip

Coming out in Triptii’s support, a fan explained, “Actors are supposed to act, just because Tripti did some scene in animal doesn’t mean she’s impure like wtf . That can’t be a reason to not cast her in other roles. Ranbir also did same scenes in animal yet he’s playing lord ram which is how it should be because they’re actors, it’s their job to portray different people.”

Soon after the news of Triptii’s exit surfaced, news about Sara Ali Khan joining Kartik in Aashiqui 3 made headlines. According to latest buzz, Sharvari might also be in the race. Let’s wait and watch what happens.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On