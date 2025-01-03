Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan react to ‘Chandu Champion’ Murlikant Petkar's Arjuna Award honour: He felt let down by country

Director Kabir Khan is extremely happy that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has awarded the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) to para-swimmer Murlikant Rajaram Petkar. Murlikant Petkar is the subject on which Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is based.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir Khan, who brought Murlikant Petkar's story to the big screen with the film Chandu Champion, said he is glad for the recognition to the athlete.

"I am just really, really happy that this is happening with Murlikant Petkar because the one thing that I did feel which in a certain way I also represented at the beginning of the film is that he kinda felt let down by the country. You know, when I met him, he was not the kind of person who would complain. But you could make out that there's a man who's feeling why didn't I get the recognition that was due to me? And I'm so glad that after over 50 years he's getting that recognition which he deserved," he said.

During the 1965 war with Pakistan, Murlikant Petkar suffered nine bullet wounds. However, he opted not to give up once his injuries healed and began participating in swimming and other sports again. Despite setbacks, he never quit and always remained focused on achieving his goals and making India proud. In 1972, he created history by becoming India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan recalled he was 'shocked' when he came to know the story of Murlikant Petkar for the first time. "I heard the whole story and then we verified this. From the army, from the Olympic Committee. I was shocked. And I said, you know, come what with this has to be my next film because I think it's criminal as a country if you let this story go unnoticed or if we forget a hero such as this"

The 'never give up' attitude of Murlikant Petkar, which resonated with the viewers of Chandu Champion, has added to the popularity of the para-swimmer. "People are talking about him. Journalists are writing about him, they're interviewing him. He's being invited to places to speak about it. And now this new award that recognised him. So, that's what makes me happiest about the film... that's the true success of the film," Khan said.

Kartik Aaryan, who played the role of Murlikant Petkar in the film Chandu Champion, also expressed his happiness about the para-swimmer being conferred for Arjuna Award. "So, so, so happy to hear this news! While working on his biopic, I came to know about his life in such great detail and up close and personal that his win feels deeply personal. He has remained unbreakable and solid throughout his life, despite all the challenges destiny threw at him."

The actor called the news the “best way to start the year.” "I have met many sports personalities, but Murlikant sir's sportsmanship and headstrong attitude are unmatched. Hearing about this honour is the best way to start the year. Murlikant sir, you are our country's finest champion – truly one of a kind," he added.

Murlikant Petkar will receive his award from the President of India at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.