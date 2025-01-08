Triptii Dimri's exits Aashiqui 3: Did actor leave herself or lose role due to makers' demand for 'innocent, pure face'?

Triptii Dimri was to reunite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The announcement was made last year and as per reports, the actors had shot a muhurat shot as well. However, news broke on Tuesday that Triptii was no longer part of the project. What exactly happened is a mystery as there are differing accounts from both sides. (Also read: Triptii Dimri says she does not think Animal as an ‘anti-feminist’ movie: ‘Getting a big film was a big deal for me’) Triptii Dimri is no longer a part of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3.

Triptii exited the film due to delay, says report

On Tuesday, Mid-Day reported that Triptii was no longer going to star in Aashiqui 3. “Triptii was excited to headline the romance, but that’s not going to happen now. Aashiqui 3 is undergoing a [title]-related dispute. So, it has been postponed indefinitely," a source was quoted as saying. The report implied that Triptii had left the film voluntarily due to the delay in shoot.

Source says Aashiqui 3 makers removed her from film

However, an industry source now tells us that it was the makers of Aashiqui 3 who opted not to have the actor after her initial look test shot. The source says, "The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead."

The source adds that the change in Triptii's image post-Animal is one of the reasons why the makers feel she does not fit the bill. "Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters. After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn’t proven profitable with her recent films," the source added.

However, neither Triptii nor the makers have released an official statement on the matter. Hence, it is hard to ascertain which account is true or if the truth lies somewhere in between.

Sources from the industry say that the reality is a mix of both, with the actor not wanting to wait and the makers looking for a 'fresher' face now. When Triptii was cast, she was a relative newcomer, but the delay in shooting has seen her appear in two more films.

About Aashiqui 3

Aashiqui 3 was initially supposed to be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. In March 2024, Bhushan Kumar announced that he was producing the film alone and had it rechristened Tu Aashiqui Hai. However, reports in November claimed that Kartik was keen on having it as part of the Aashiqui franchise. All this led to a delay in the production. The film is to be directed by Anurag Basu.