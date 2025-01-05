Triptii Dimri says she does not think Animal as an ‘anti-feminist’ movie: ‘Getting a big film was a big deal for me’

Triptii Dimri grabbed attention with her brief but impactful performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The 2023 release, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was a box office success but was met with polarising reviews, where many called it out for promoting toxic masculinity. In a new interview with Filmfare, Triptii shared why she took on the role and that she never saw the film as ‘anti-feminist’. (Also read: Triptii Dimri says she cried after receiving 'nasty comments' for Animal: 'Why was I getting so much negativity') Triptii Dimri reflected on whether she thinks Animal is an anti-feminist film.

What Triptii said

During the interview, when Triptii was asked why she chose to do an ‘anti-feminist’ film right after Qala, she said: “I didn’t look at it as an anti-feminist film. I don’t give such tags to films. Even while doing Bulbbul and Qala, I never thought I was doing a feminist film. I connected with the characters, had faith in the directors and felt I should do it. Even when Animal was offered to me, I met Sandeep [Reddy Vanga] sir and he explained. He didn’t tell me much about the story, he explained my character. To me, what was exciting was that I have only done goody and nice person roles – who get sympathy at the end – till now, and I was like this was a nice space to be in where I do this character."

‘Everybody wants to do a big film’

She went on to add, “He said something very interesting. He wanted to see innocence and kindness in my eyes but inside I should have that mission in my heart, that I want to accomplish. Now how do you get there, that was my job. I found it to be challenging and interesting, that’s what made me say yes. Then of course, everybody wants to do a big film. Till that time, I was an actor who had done Bulbbul, Qala, and all the films that were being offered, were only those types of movies. I would have loved to do such films and I would love to continue doing those. However, at that time, getting a big film was a big deal for me. Maybe, I’ll get to learn something new and I’ll also get to see how big films are made.”

Triptii went on to star in multiple films in 2024. She had Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. She will be seen next in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi.