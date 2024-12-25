Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is finally getting an OTT release! The third installment of the horror-comedy franchise starring Kartik Aaryan is all set to premiere on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix India dropped the hint on their Instagram account, which pointed out that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will premiere on December 27. (Also read: From Kartik Aaryan channelling Akshay to a mind-blowing climax: All good, bad, and ugly takeaways from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Kartik Aaryan starred as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gets OTT release

The small video reel posted by Netflix India saw Kartik running towards the camera, only to be spooked away as he gets too close. The end of the reel simply added December 27. The caption read, “TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon.”

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented: “This is the best Christmas gift! Can't wait to catch Rooh Baba again.” A second comment read, “Now wait is over 🤙🤙 Rooh baba coming on Netflix soon!” A comment read, “Rooh baba is going to set Netflix on 🔥🔥🔥”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. It unites Kartik Aaryan (who starred in part 2) with Vidya Balan (who starred in part 1). The film also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theatres on Diwali, and gave a solid competition to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and ultimately emerged victorious. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again was a multi-starrer action drama which had Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 read, “The rescue act comes in the form of an unexpected climax. Just when you have lost faith in the film, the tables are turned. Director Bazmee introduces a layer and a plot twist you do not see coming. It is brave, it is bold, but it is so delayed that you hardly care by now. There is no denying that the climax is good. In the two scenes that he gets, Kartik Aaryan emotes through his eyes and shows he is capable of putting up a performance too.”