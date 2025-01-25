Shah Rukh Khan gives hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan in Rajasthani at IIFA event, both greet audience with Khamma Ghani

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan attended the IIFA 2025 pre-event in Mumbai on Friday evening. The official Instagram account of IIFA Awards posted several pictures and videos of the duo on their Instagram account. Nora Fatehi was also present at the event. (Also Read | NSD director breaks down Shah Rukh Khan's success mantra: He's a ‘natakwala’ first, superstar later) Shah Rukh and Kartik Aaryan spoke at the IIFA event.

Shah Rukh gives Kartik anchoring tips

Kartik Aaryan has come on board this year to host the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the event, Shah Rukh gave Kartik some anchoring tips. In a few videos, Shah Rukh taught Kartik how to impress the audience with his hosting stint in Rajasthani style.

He said, “Kartik is going to host the 25th year. Just so that I can pass off the baton to him, isko main sikha deta hun ki Jaipur mein shuruaat kaise karni hai (...how to begin in Jaipur). So, you'll have to begin by saying, 'Padharo mhare IIFA' (Welcome to IIFA).”

Kartik repeated the line, after which Shah Rukh told him to say, "Padhaaro mhaare des, Rajasthan (Welcome to my state, Rajasthan )." The duo even greeted the audience by saying "Khamma Ghani (greetings in Rajasthani)". They folded hands and bowed to the audience, evoking a loud cheer.

Shah Rukh opts for ear cuffs

For the event, Shah Rukh opted for a black ensemble – shirt, pants and a casual blazer. Elevating his style, he wore a tiny round ear cuff. Kartik was seen in a white shirt, tie, blue blazer and matching pants.

Nora wore a black turtleneck under a printed blazer and matching skirt. She also wore a red belt. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was also present at the event. The upcoming edition of the award ceremony will take place in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.

Reacting to Shah Rukh's earcuffs, a fan said, “Wow, he looks amazing.” A comment read, “I love how he is experimenting with his looks.” A person wrote, “This ear cuff suits him well.”

Shah Rukh about IIFA

As 2025 marks the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA), Shah Rukh, at the event, said, "Some of my most treasured memories are woven into the journey of IIFA and celebrating its Silver Jubilee in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, is nothing short of magical. From the iconic inaugural ceremony at the Millennium Dome in London to 25 years of unforgettable moments, IIFA has been a shining beacon of Indian cinema's global resonance. It's not just an event; it's a legacy – a testament to the power of storytelling, culture, and artistic brilliance that transcends borders."

He added, "To be part of this extraordinary journey fills me with immense pride and gratitude. As we gather to celebrate IIFA's historic milestone, I eagerly look forward to reliving the magic and creating new memories with fans and friends in the heart of Rajasthan." Last year, Shah Rukh, along with actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar, hosted the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

– with ANI inputs