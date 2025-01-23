New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘natakwala’ first and superstar second, says National School of Drama director Chittaranjan Tripathy who somewhere sees himself in the story of the Bollywood star, an “ordinary person from an ordinary family” rising to extraordinary heights. Shah Rukh is ‘natakwala’ first, superstar later: NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy

Tripathy, an accomplished theatre, TV and film artiste, said it would be NSD’s good fortune if the superstar visits as a guest. The drama school is known for its illustrious alumni, including Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Irrfan.

“Shah Rukh Khan has done a lot of theatre with Barry John . I consider him a theatre person… I consider him a natakwala first, he is a superstar later,” Tripathy told PTI in an interview during a visit to the news agency’s headquarters.

The NSD director said he feels happy a theatre person has become “such a huge superstar”.

“I think that an ordinary person from an ordinary family rose to extraordinary heights, I see myself in that. I am like, 'wow', this is me even though I am not that. It is his money, but because he is a theatre person, I feel like this is me,” he added.

Before joining NSD as director in October 2023, Tripathi worked as director, writer, actor and musician in theatre, TV and films. He is known for his work in theatre productions like “Samudra Manthan”, “Gannu Bhai”, and “Taj Mahal Ka Tender”, and roles in Hindi films such as “Talvar”, “Zubaan” and “Mukkabaaz”.

The artiste has also worked in web series, including “Rasbhari”, “Raktanchal”, “Farzi” and “MOM”.

Tripathy termed Shah Rukh a “brilliant actor”.

“I am calling him brilliant because of the style that he has embodied. Many big actors, even those in Hollywood, carry a certain style. And the style that he discovered for himself was new, unique and independent in itself. Crores of people have accepted it, now who am I to certify it,” the 53-year-old said.

“Plus the kind of guts he has shown is commendable. When an ordinary person, coming from an ordinary family, stands out in a maze like this, then you have to have belief in yourself. This strong belief of Shah Rukh Khan in himself is what makes him a brilliant actor,” he added.

NSD will be hosting the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav from January 28. The theatre festival will feature over 200 performances, including 10 international productions, across 10 Indian cities, along with Colombo and Kathmandu.

