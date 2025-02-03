EXCLUSIVE| Anurag Basu FINALLY reveals why Triptii Dimri exited his romantic film with Kartik Aaryan: Our shoot starts..

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s next, a romantic film starring Kartik Aaryan, found itself in the middle of big drama recently. Anurag Basu, Triptii Dimri

Rumours suggested that it’s leading lady Triptii Dimri was no longer a part of the film because ‘her image’ didn’t suit the role, after a string of bold roles in recent times. Even the film’s title underwent a change, and it is no longer Aashiqui 3. Opening up for the first time about it to HT City, he shares, “I don’t know what’s the film called right now, the shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead right now, it will be announced in a week.”

As for the stories around Triptii’s exit, Anurag adds, “Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore... I don’t know the source of these stories which came out.”

He cites date issues as the reason for Triptii not being a part of the said film anymore, “Most important thing is dates. Triptii is shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film goes on floors this month too. She is still my best friend, I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened.”