Ananya joins Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Sharvari’s fans lash out, call her a better fit

Dostana 2 was a project fans had very high expectations from. When the film was shelved, many hearts were broken. But some of these hearts were mended when Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar buried the rumoured hatchet to reunite for another exciting rom com— Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Initially there were rumours that Dostana 2’s leading lady Janhvi Kapoor might join Kartik and KJo for the new film. Then there was buzz about Sharvari or Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela bagging the lead role. However, latest reports suggest that Ananya Panday, who shared the screen with Kartik in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), will be Ray's Rumi in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan to reunite?

In a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, a source was quoted saying, “Kartik and Karan were looking for an actress with strong pull in the youth and after contemplating on the names, they have locked Ananya to play the female lead. Ananya and Kartik are a successful pair, and this would extend their partnership further.” That’s not all. The source further claimed that Kartik and Ananya will join forces this time, but in his next film he will share the screen with Sharvari. Kartik has apparently offered the Munjya actor Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Well, netizens aren’t too happy with these unexpected developments.

Sharvari’s fans are now lashing out on social media, trolling Ananya. Under a Reddit thread, one netizen claimed, “Sharvari won't let this slide very easily lol. Snatcher Ananya be prepared,” whereas another angry fan shared, “They don't even look good together! She looks so younger to him. Sharvari was a far far better choice.” Another comment read, “Nepo is never a problem.. untalented nepo is the prblm . Btw sharvari is not untalented, also she did crucial roles like vedaa and didn't play herself in ott films,” whereas an internet user stated, “Poor sharvari they give that film to ananya and they give sharvari pati patni 2.”

However, amid these aggressive opinions, there were also a few fans who were genuinely happy about Kartik and Ananya’s pairing. For instance, one fan gushed, “On a positive note, they are both goofy so it will be a fun time pass watch,” whereas another wrote, “I would watch anything for annie poo 😍😍.” Well, Ananya has been proving her versatility in her recent projects. For all you know, her entry in the film could benefit Kartik.

Let’s wait for the makers to confirm the news!