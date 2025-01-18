Kartik Aaryan reveals what he and Alia Bhatt talked about in viral video from RK Film Festival: ‘Raha ke baare mein…’

In December 2024, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with the entire Kapoor Khandaan celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary with a special event— RK Film Festival. Organised by PVR and Film Heritage Foundation, the film festival gave audiences a chance to witness the late actor and filmmaker's magic onscreen again by re-releasing several of his iconic films. On the opening night, Ranbir and Alia stole hearts, reminding fans of late Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor with their elegant stylish looks for the evening. But it was a video of Alia with fellow actor Kartik Aaryan that piqued the interest of many netizens. Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan had a fun interaction last month at RK Film Festival

Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan are currently two of the biggest stars of our country. So their meeting at the film festival obviously marked a special moment for their fans. But their interaction at the event left many with a question— what were Kartik and Alia talking about? Well, recently during an interview with Indian Express, a fan asked Kartik the same question. A video of the same surfaced on Reddit, where Kartik can be seen enjoying a banter with the fan before he says, “Raha ke baare mein pooch raha tha, Ranbir ke baare mein pooch raha tha.”

How could anyone not ask Alia about her adorable daughter Raha Kapoor? However, the fan did not look convinced with this answer. So Kartik went on to joke, “Wahan pe woh lift nahi chal rahi thi toh main unse pooch raha tha ki lift toh theek kara lete, event karne se pehle.” On a serious note, the actor shared that he and Alia were normally chatting about their upcoming projects and when their next films will be ready for release. Alia is all set to reunite with husband Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal. Kartik, on the other hand, has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 alongside Triptii Dimri. He has also announced his much-awaited project Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Karan Johar.

Well, we now hope a filmmaker manages to rope in Kartik and Alia for a film! Wouldn’t the two look amazing together?