Ranbir Kapoor wears Raha’s hairband during playtime while Alia Bhatt enjoys padel; fans call it ‘peak girl dad moment’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor is currently one of the most adored star kids of our country. We already know she’s extremely cute. But one major reason why Raha has made a permanent place in hearts is the fact that she is a happy child! Every time she steps out, she leaves fans as well as the paparazzi gushing over her sweet smile, bubbly greetings and adorable flying kisses. Seeing Raha definitely brightens up our day. Well, much to our delight, a new video of Raha and Ranbir has now surfaced on social media, making several netizens go ‘aww’ over their daddy-daughter bond. Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor during their playtime

In this viral clip, Alia Bhatt is busy in an intense game of padel. Meanwhile, Raha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying their playtime right outside the court. The star kid is running around, tripping and falling only to get back up and sprint towards her daddy once again. Watching her will truly fill your heart with joy! Another reason why Raha and RK’s playtime video is receiving so much love is because fans can’t get enough of Ranbir in his girl dad era. His role as a doting daddy to Raha is definitely our all time favourite now.

Soon after Ranbir and Raha’s playtime video surfaced on the internet, fans began showering love on the daddy-daughter duo. Under a Reddit thread, one social media user gushed, “Her hair band on his cap! So adorable,” while another agreed and wrote, “Peak girl dad moment...I can still remember my dad carrying my hello kitty backpack and matching water bottle while taking me home after my drawing classes..lol.” Another internet user claimed, “Man, so the big playboy has finally been tamed by the little girl !,” whereas a fan gushed, “Ranbir is such a doting father! They seem to share such a cute bond ❤️.”

Well, Ranbir and Raha have our heart! We wish them all the love in the world.