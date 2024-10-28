‘Kiara is vanilla, had enough of Alia’: Netizens react to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani’s rumoured film franchise

Alia Bhatt’s recently released film Jigra failed to perform at the box office. But the actor was praised for her impactful performance. Well, recently she was snapped at the Maddock Films office. Her visit to the production house gave rise to rumours about Alia’s next possible project with the company behind the successful Stree (2018) franchise and the iconic horror comedy universe. Interestingly, soon after Alia’s visit to Maddock, reports of Kiara Advani allegedly signing a comedy film with producer Dinesh Vijan started doing the rounds. Now a little birdie has revealed that Alia and Kiara both might have a possible future with the production house. Throwback snap of Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt twinning in yellow

Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani might get two exciting films in a new franchise

A Reddit thread has suggested that the production house might have plans to start a brand new franchise with two separate movies starring Alia and Kiara. How interesting is that? Very! But are netizens excited about it? Well, not entirely. There are many internet users who shared their opinion under the post. One social media user opined, “Why ? Both of them are shoved down our throats. Someone new please,” while another comment read: “I can NOT watch Alia anymore.”

A social media user also shared, “Had enough of Alia tbh 😭Also do they really think Kiara has it in her for a solo franchise? She has no box office pull and is very vanilla. She’s even the first choice for Dhoom. Like?????? Expected Aditya Chopra to atleast be more sensible but anyway… Don’t know what’s going on in the industry.” However, there are some who are more focused in the production house and its new venture, which fans feel could be lucky for the actors. Referring to Stree 2, one such netizen pointed out, “Even shraddha and RKR have no box office pull. Stree franchise worked because of the story and concept. No one is a superstar. If the movie is well made, then any actor can deliver a hit movie.”

Well, we will have to wait for the production house as well as the actors to confirm this news. But how cool would it be if this franchise shakes the box office like Stree!