Elvish Yadav trolls Karan Veer Mehra for his poetry video for Pahalgam: ‘Pakistan se vote aaye the kya?’

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra faced backlash after he shared a video reciting a poem to express his anger over the Pahalgam terror attack. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has also criticised the actor for his video during a time of grief. (Also Read: Elvish Yadav faces backlash for making racist comments on Chum Darang, calls her name ‘ashleel’) Elvish Yadav mocks Karan Veer Mehra for his video poem on Pahalgam terror attack.

Elvish Yadav reacts to Karan Veer Mehra's video

On Wednesday, Karan Veer shared a video reciting a poem that spoke about how terrorists have divided the nation along religious lines and how humanity has been lost. The poem was earlier presented by Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, and Karan was simply reciting it. Reacting to the video, Elvish took a dig at the actor’s Bigg Boss 18 win and wrote, “Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai?” (Did you get votes from Pakistan?).

Karan Veer's video was criticised by internet users, who slammed him for being 'insensitive'. One X user wrote, “Show some sensitivity! You might have a point of view, but do you really need to put on this bad acting when families are grieving their lost ones?” Another commented, “Bro, I have literally loved your journey and followed you for the past 6–7 months. And this is what you post? Really ashamed of you @KaranVeerMehra. Really, really disappointed.” Some even questioned whether he was giving an audition on X.

For the unversed, Elvish had supported fitness influencer Rajat Dalal during Bigg Boss 18. When Rajat finished in third place instead of winning, Elvish expressed his shock. Eventually, Karan Veer beat Vivian Dsena to lift the trophy of Salman Khan’s show.

Pahalgam terror attack shook the country to the core

On Tuesday afternoon, some unidentified gunmen—suspected to be militants—opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam. The terror attack killed 26 civilians and left many injured. The brutal incident sent shockwaves across the country. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and others expressed their sorrow and anger over the heinous act. Pakistani actors such as Mawra Hocane, Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mahira Khan also condemned the attack.