Elvish Yadav faces backlash for making racist comments on Chum Darang, calls her name ‘ashleel’

Chum Darang was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 18. Although it was Karan Veer Mehra who ultimately won the show, Chum and Karan's bond was one of the highlights of this season. Now a video of Elvish Yadav commenting on Chum has surfaced on Reddit, where he was making comments on her name and how she could be the love interest of Karan. Several users lashed out on the YouTuber for these comments and demanded strict action. (Also read: Chum Darang opens up on Karan Veer Mehra winning Bigg Boss 18: 'He truly deserved to win, performed so well') Elvish Yadav's comments on Chum Darang has caught the internet's attention.

What Elvish said about Chum

In the clip that was shared on Reddit, Elvish was seen chatting with Rajat Dalal, whom he supported on the show. Elvish then said, “Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai (Karan Veer must have had COVID or else how could he like someone like Chum? How come someone's taste be so bad? Chum, the name itself is so vulgar. She is named Chum and then she worked in a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi)."

Angry reactions

Elvish's comments angered many people who slammed him in the comment section. Several called for immediate action. Many criticised the casual racism and character assassination of Chum in the video.

In Bigg Boss 18, Chum became a fan favourite with her sweet personality and strong gameplay. She was known for managing major responsibilities in the house and standing firm during tasks. Salman Khan also commended her for addressing important issues during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Chum has not yet reacted to Elvish's comments. She is currently in her home town in Arunachal Pradesh, and took to Instagram to document her homecoming after months.