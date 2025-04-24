Disappointed fans criticise Karan Veer Mehra's poetry video on Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Are you giving an audition?’

Karan Veer Mehra's video on Pahalgam terror attack

On Wednesday, Karan Veer shared a video reciting a poem about how the terrorists have divided the nation on the basis of religion and how humanity has been lost. “Baat diya iss dharti ko, Kya chand-sitaaron ka hoga? Nadiyon ko kuch naam diye, behti dharon ka kya hoga? Shiv ki Ganga bhi paani hai, aabe zam zam bhi paani hai. Pandit bhi piye Maulla bhi piye, toh paani ka majhab kya hoga? Ek hai suraj, chand hai ek, ek hawa mein saans hai sabki. Naslo ka karein jo batwara, rahbhar woh comb ka dhongi hai. Sawaal toh bas ek hi hai, kya Allah ne mandir toda tha ya Ram ne masjid toda tha? Baat diya iss dharti ko. Koi Hindu hai, koi Musalman, koi Sikh toh koi Issai. Bas humne insaan na hone ki hai kasam khayi (You divided this earth — but what of the moon and stars? You gave names to the rivers — but what of their flowing streams? Shiva’s Ganga is water, and so is Aab-e-Zamzam. The Hindu priest drinks it, the Muslim cleric drinks it — so what religion does water have? The sun is one, the moon is one, the same air gives breath to all. If someone divides humanity into races, that leader is a fraud. The only question is, did Allah break a temple, or did Lord Ram break a mosque? You divided this earth. Some are Hindu, some Muslim, some Sikh, some Christian, but it seems we've taken an oath not to be human),” he recited. The poem was made viral a few years ago by actor Ashutosh Rana at an event.

Karan Veer Mehra faces backlash

While some fans appreciated the actor's thoughts, some internet users were disappointed in him for making a dramatic video in a time of grief. One of the comments read, "Show some sensitivity! You might have a POV but you have to put this bad acting out when families are grieving their lost ones." Another commented, "Bro, I have literally loved your journey and followed you for the past 6–7 months. And this is what you post? Really ashamed of you @KaranVeerMehra. Really, really disappointed." Another comment read, "Audition de raha hai bhai X pe? (Are you giving an audition on X?)." Another wrote, "Are you even for real? Aisi situation mein tumhe acting karni hai (you are acting even in such a situation)."

Some of his fans defended him and said, "Thank you for condemning this terror attack on Hindu tourists, Karan. Guys, we are all heartbroken and emotional this time. His intentions are clear — he is sadly addressing the poetry against those cowards who killed innocent Hindu tourists. Not done." Another wrote, "Please, try to understand the heart behind Karan’s words. His message is about peace, unity, and standing with the innocent, not about division. Let’s not twist his intention. Let’s be better together."

About the Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, Tuesday, at least 26 people were killed after suspected militants opened fire on tourists at Baisaran, a meadow in the Pahalgam area of Jammu & Kashmir. Among the people who lost their lives, the majority were civilians. The incident led to PM Modi cutting short his official visit to Saudi Arabia. Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others expressed grief and strongly condemned the attack on social media.