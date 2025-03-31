Barkha Bisht recalls being accused of cheating on Indraneil Sen Gupta with Karan Veer Mehra: ‘Many people trolled me’

Television actor Barkha Bisht recently opened up about her divorce from Indraneil Sen Gupta and addressed accusations of cheating on him with Karan Veer Mehra. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Barkha revealed that she was trolled after supporting Karan in Bigg Boss 18. (Also Read: It is challenging to get rid of the ‘sexy’ tag: Barkha Bisht) Barkha Bisht says she was trolled for supporting Karan Veer Mehra during Bigg Boss 18.

Barkha Bisht on getting trolled for supporting Karan Veer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18

When asked if she is currently in a relationship, Barkha denied it. Further, when questioned about dating Ashish Sharma, she said, “Log keh rahe hain, I know. But like I said, bohot special log hain meri life mein. Jaise Karan Veer Mehra. Beech mein logon ne ye bhi kaha ki mera aur Karan Veer ka kuchh chakkar chal raha hai. A lot of people trolled me over it. Especially jab main usko Bigg Boss mein support karne gayi, sabne bola ki issi wajah se iski shaadi tooti hai. Kyunki itna Karan-Karan karti rehti hai.”

(People are saying it, I know. But like I said, there are very special people in my life, like Karan Veer Mehra. At one point, people even claimed that something was going on between Karan Veer and me. A lot of people trolled me for it, especially when I went to support him in Bigg Boss. Everyone said that this was the reason my marriage ended because I kept talking about Karan-Karan.)

Barkha on dating rumours with Ashish Sharma

She added, "Earlier also, I posted many photos with Karan. Someone wrote, ‘How does her husband allow all this?’ And Ashish is a very dear friend of mine, whom I’ve known for a long time. But we connected at a time when I needed it the most. Log bol rahe hain date kar rahe hain. Maine toh apne relationships kabhi chhupaaye nahi hain. Jab main kisiko seriously date kar rahi hoon, toh I have never hidden it as such.” (People are saying we are dating. I have never hidden my relationships. When I’m seriously dating someone, I have never kept it a secret.)

For the unversed, Barkha and Shilpa Shinde came out in support of Karan Veer during the press conference episode of Bigg Boss 18. Later, after Karan won the reality show, Barkha shared a selfie with him, where Karan was seen kissing her on the cheek. She captioned it, “The winner takes it all… after months of being in a space where everyone tried to put you down, you have emerged stronger, better, and more positive than ever before, and yet just the same old Mehra… So glad to have you back, my bestest @karanveermehra #bigboss18 #winner.”

Indraneil Sen Gupta and Barkha Bisht’s relationship

Barkha and Indraneil’s love story began on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam, and after dating for a brief period, they got married in March 2008. However, they separated in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. They also share a 13-year-old daughter named Meira.