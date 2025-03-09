Karan Veer Mehra gives status update on Bigg Boss 18 prize money, says him and Chum Darang are busy with work now

The actor, who came to Delhi to launch Anytime Fitness centre in Greater Noida earlier this month, caught up with Hindustan Times to talk about his life after the win, his bond with Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena.

On life after Bigg Boss 18

Karan Veer was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 in January this year. Along with the shining trophy, the actor also won ₹50 lakh in prize money.

Talking about his life after the show, Karan Veer shares, “Life has changed a lot, to be honest. After Bigg Boss 18, I have an amazing fan-mily. I have got so much love and attention. The appreciation is too much. My fan-mily say it was like a personal win for them, and when they meet me, their energy makes me feel like part of their family. I really appreciate that”.

Karan is no stranger to the harsh realities of the digital world, where he receives a deluge of hate messages alongside love and admiration from his fans. However, he remains unfazed by the negativity.

“I am negativity proof. I can't do anything about changing people's thoughts, but I work and keep fit. That makes me stable and positive,” he shares with us.

On getting the prize money

Last month, Karan had shared that he was still waiting for prize money to get into his account even a month after the show ended. Sharing an update of the same, Karan tells us, “Yes, the process is in place, but the love that I received is way bigger than any prize award. I am extremely thankful and overwhelmed about it”.

What kind of offers are you receiving post Bigg Boss?

“I am flooded with offers and opportunities. But my next step is important: I have to surprise my fans with something big. So, wait and watch,” he hints.

On bond with fellow housemates

Since his exit from the house, Karan has been making headlines for his close bond with Chum Darang, sparking widespread speculation that the duo might be romantically involved.

Adding to the drama, rumours of a simmering rivalry between Karan and Vivian have been circulating, with tensions seemingly escalating when Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly, left Karan off the guest list for their post-show party. Karan beat Vivian to grab the trophy.

However, Karan shares he has a cordial bond with all the contestants, saying, “We all share a Bigg Boss 18 WhatsApp group, I have a very nice relationship with all the contestants”.

On his bond with Chum, Karan says, “Speculation is speculation, but currently, we're both occupied with work and future commitments”.

On coming to Delhi

Last week, Karan came to Delhi for the launch of the Anytime Fitness centre in Greater Noida. For him, coming to Delhi is always special.

“I have been born and brought up in Delhi, so if I begin counting my memories, it would take a lot of time! Let's just say it's always like coming home. Because of work, I stay most of the time in Mumbai, but Delhi remains in my heart. Each spot here has its own beauty,” he ends.