Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly shares why she didn’t invite Karanveer Mehra to their party

Nouran made the revelation during a recent public appearance, shedding light on the guest list for a party hosted by the couple. Specifically, she addressed the notable absence of several individuals, including Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others.

Talking about Karan’s absence, Nouran said, “I am the one who was inviting. It was a surprise party. I invited the ones who didn’t hurt us. That’s all.”

The celebration was attended by several Bigg Boss 18 contestants, including close friends of Vivian Dsena, such as Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Afreen Khan, Yamini Malhotra, Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne and Chahat Pandey. Former contestants from last seasons, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Pandey and Munawar Faruqui, also made appearances.

About Vivian and Karanveer

Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the latest season after an exciting finale, where he beat Vivian at the end. The grand finale was held on January 19.

After the finale, Karan spoke about his journey inside the house in an interview with Screen, and admitted that his joke on Vivian was a ‘low point.’

During the chat, Karan said, “The task where I lifted Edin or trimmed Rajat’s beard were my high points. The low point was the roast I did with Vivian, I should have avoided that.”

It happened during a roast segment hosted by popular comedian duo Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Karan remarked, “Vivian Dsena tereko bachha bachha janta hai. Yaar, jo khudka bachcha hai usine nahi pehchana (Vivian, so many people know you but your own child did not recognize you).” The comment did not sit well with Vivian, who said, “That was not cool." Karan then apologised immediately.

Talking about his bond with Vivian, Karan shared, “We had a lover’s spat on the show, actually both of our definitions of friendship are very different. He thought of me as a dearer friend and I was coming from a space where I thought he was getting things very easily. But now it’s a 100-day friendship.”